Villa Marina https://villamarinamarbella.com/ owns a complex of luxury villas near Puerto Banus in Marbella. The company has been around for about 10 years, and over the whole period, it has prospered in property rental business. They continue doing well thanks to their experience and professionalism, as well as analytical approach to accommodation business.

Property

The company owns and manages a dozen of luxury residences https://villamarinamarbella.com/villy-v-arendu, which are part of the complex. Each one has several rooms, a well-equipped bathroom, and a kitchen. All rooms are well-furnished and can boast of attractive and relaxing interior design styles. All villas have a terrace, garden, and pool in front of it. They can be used for around 300 days (the number of warm days in the year).

Rental options

The complex offers several rental options: it can be rented for a short term – a weekend, one week, one month, six months or longer, and for a long term – 12 months or longer. For more https://villamarinamarbella.com/.

Location

Located right on the Mediterranean beach and close to Marbella downtown area, the complex provides vast opportunities for guests to plan their vacations. There is always a choice between a quiet stay in a village on the beach and a trip around the hustling and bustling downtown district.